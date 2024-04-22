The Chase’s Jenny Ryan. (Picture: Getty Images)

One of ITV’s biggest stars has been left “shaken and vulnerable” to the point where she now fears to leave her home.

Jenny Ryan, otherwise known as her alter-ego The Vixen on quiz show The Chase, revealed that she was robbed last week, opening up about her ordeal on Morning Live. The 42-year-old told presenters Gethin Jones and Helen Skelton that a conman had entered her flat and stole both her phone and some precious jewellery.

The ITV star has reported the incident to police but has not heard anything from them yet.

She said: “It was an ordinary morning and I had a ring on the doorbell, let someone into my block of flats. He knocked on the door and he told me the building manager was on his way, there'd been a leak, it was to do with the new kitchen - which we did just have a new kitchen fitted, the landlord just put that in.

“Unfortunately he had some bad intentions, he ended up getting into my bedroom with the door closed and when he left I'd realised he had taken my mobile phone and three pieces of jewellery that had been given to me by my parents for special occasions.

“Unfortunately all I've had back from them [police] is an automated email saying that they're considering whether they're going to investigate or not.