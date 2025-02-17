"She's finally here": ITV star Alex Beresford welcomes first child with wife Imogen

Alex Beresford and his wife, Imogen, have welcomed their first child together.

The Good Morning Britain presenter took to Instagram to share the news, posting multiple photos of their newborn daughter.

The ITV weatherman described both his wife and NHS staff as “amazing” after Imogen gave birth at Queen Charlotte and Chelsea Hospital over the weekend, adding he “couldn't thank them enough.”

The couple have also already picked out a name for their new arrival.

In his post on social media, Alex said: “After what felt like forever she’s finally here! Camille Beresford arrived safely earlier this week and already has us wrapped around her little finger, already knows what she wants, and we both scream when the human milk machine powers down for a rare break.

"Mrs B was amazing and is doing incredible, taking to motherhood like a duck to water and I’m enjoying my new role as chief nappy officer and before you ask, yes I’m on the ones and twos, whilst Cruz has gained his protective big brother wings.

“I really want to shout out the incredible team of midwives and doctors at Queen Charlotte and Chelsea Hospital, especially Faisa who brought our little angel into this world with such calm and care. The NHS is quite simply amazing! Over the last nine months I saw staff from all over the world constantly going the extra mile. I can’t thank you enough for keeping mum and baby safe.”

Following his announcement, several of Alex’s ITV friends took to the comments to congratulate him. Loose Women star Charlene White said: “Yay! So so happy for you guys. Congratulations.”

Dancing On Ice professional Mark Hanretty added: “Huge congratulations and lots of love!”

Alex and Imogen tied the knot in a stunning Mallorca ceremony in September 2022, three years after he parted ways with his first wife, Natalia Natkaniec. His son, Cruz, whom he shares with Natalia, was both the ring bearer and his mini best man.

Reflecting on the early days of his relationship with Imogen in an interview with Hello! magazine, Alex said: "When we met, it felt as if we'd known each other for ages. Holding hands and laughing together just came naturally." The couple maintained a long-distance relationship between London and Bristol before eventually getting engaged.

“I'd been on my own for a while and was ready for a new relationship. But I was adamant I didn't want to try a dating website. I'm of an age where before social media, you met a girl, took her phone number, and called to invite her out.”