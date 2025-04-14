'I've had farts longer than that': Lady Gaga mocks Blue Origin's all-female space flight that includes Katy Perry
The tweet, which circulated widely before being removed, seemed to reference the brief duration of Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-31 mission. The tweet, which has now been deleted, read: “I’ve had farts longer than that.”
The flight, which launched on Monday, April 14 lasted approximately 10 minutes, taking the crew just beyond the Kármán line, the internationally recognised boundary of space, before returning to Earth.
The mission was historic as the first all-female crewed spaceflight since 1963 and included Perry, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, journalist Gayle King, aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, and film producer Kerianne Flynn, as well as Blue Origin’s owner Jeff Bezos’ fiancee Lauren Sánchez, who was a journalist, author and philanthropist.
People have criticised her for the post, saying she was ‘simply being jealous’. One wrote: “Simply being jealous and insecure does not help. It’s not just Katy alone who was part of the project. This is a disrespect to all women from Lady Gaga.”
Another said: “It was short but memorable.” But many defended the ‘Bad Romance’ singer, agreeing that the mission was indeed short. One wrote: “Well she didn’t lie, this was shorter than we thought.” One said: “Girl, a flight from North Caroline to South Carolina is longer.”
