Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pop icon Lady Gaga appeared to take a jab at Blue Origin’s recent all-female suborbital spaceflight, which included fellow artist Katy Perry.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tweet, which circulated widely before being removed, seemed to reference the brief duration of Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-31 mission. The tweet, which has now been deleted, read: “I’ve had farts longer than that.”​

The flight, which launched on Monday, April 14 lasted approximately 10 minutes, taking the crew just beyond the Kármán line, the internationally recognised boundary of space, before returning to Earth.​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lady Gaga mocks all-female space flight that includes Katy Perry in a deleted tweet | Getty

The mission was historic as the first all-female crewed spaceflight since 1963 and included Perry, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, journalist Gayle King, aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, and film producer Kerianne Flynn, as well as Blue Origin’s owner Jeff Bezos’ fiancee Lauren Sánchez, who was a journalist, author and philanthropist.

People have criticised her for the post, saying she was ‘simply being jealous’. One wrote: “Simply being jealous and insecure does not help. It’s not just Katy alone who was part of the project. This is a disrespect to all women from Lady Gaga.”

Another said: “It was short but memorable.” But many defended the ‘Bad Romance’ singer, agreeing that the mission was indeed short. One wrote: “Well she didn’t lie, this was shorter than we thought.” One said: “Girl, a flight from North Caroline to South Carolina is longer.”