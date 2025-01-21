Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jade Thirlwall has spoken publicly about ‘blackfishing’ involving her former Little Mix bandmate Jesy Nelson.

The controversy arose during their time as a group, with Jesy facing widespread criticism for her changing appearance, which many perceived as an attempt to appear black.

Blackfishing, a term that describes non-black individuals appropriating black features or culture, became a heated topic surrounding Jesy, particularly after the release of her debut solo music video, Boyz.

Jade confirmed in an interview with Louis Theroux that the issue was addressed within the group before Jesy’s departure. "When we were together, yeah. That topic (blackfishing) was brought up," she said, adding that it was discussed in a "friendly, educational manner."

Fellow bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock has previously criticised the exploitation of black culture, stating in Stella Magazine: “Capitalising on aspects of blackness without having to endure the daily realities of the black experience is problematic and harmful to people of colour.”

Jesy has denied the accusations, explaining that her appearance in the Boyz video was due to her love of 90s and 2000s R&B and hip-hop culture. She also stated during an Instagram Live with rapper Nicki Minaj that her tan came from a recent holiday in Antigua, not artificial means.

Jesy said, “I personally want to say that my intention was never, ever to offend people of colour... I just wanted to celebrate that era of music because it is what I love.” However, she admitted being hurt by the backlash but stood by her belief that she wasn’t doing anything wrong.

What is blackfishing?

Blackfishing is a term coined in recent years to describe when non-black individuals adopt elements of black culture or appearance to gain social or financial benefit. This can include altering their physical features through makeup, hairstyles, or tanning to appear racially ambiguous or black, as well as appropriating black fashion, slang, and music. Critics argue that blackfishing commodifies black identity while ignoring the systemic racism and discrimination black individuals face.

The term gained popularity through social media and has been used to hold public figures and influencers accountable for misappropriating black culture. Experts agree that while admiration of black culture is valid, exploiting it without acknowledging its roots or lived experiences perpetuates harmful stereotypes.