The Masked Singer is back on our screens, bringing the best guessing game on TV back to Saturday nights.

The hit ITV show has returned for its sixth series

The hit ITV show has returned for its sixth series, with viewers tuning each week to find out if they can guess who is behind the mask. Host Joel Dommett is joined by panel members Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Maya Jama and Jonathan Ross on the show.

Each week, we find out a little more about our disguised celebrities, all pointing toward their hidden identity. One of the characters viewers are hoping to unmask is Dressed Crab - here’s everything we know about the character so far.

Fans think that Dressed Crab could be RuPaul or Gregory Porter | ITV

What have been the clues to Dressed Crab so far on The Masked Singer?

So far, there have been lots of clues that point towards Dressed Crab’s identity. Although, remember there may be red herrings in the mix!

The clues so far are:

An American football helmet

An NDA contract

Gold coins

A film roll

Dressed Crab said that they “never go out of fashion” and their “work has lit up the UK”

Reference to “scuttling all over the blue planet” and being “ready to crab hold of the competition with both incisors”

Dressed Crab has also offered up a riddle to help nail down their identity. They said: "I don't want to be beaten, there's too much at stake, I've a taste for the high life, my rivals should quake." They sang ‘Lean On Me’ by Bill Withers in their first performance.

Who do the judges think Dressed Crab is on The Masked Singer?

Dressed Crab’s soulful, jazzy voice impressed judges but the left them a little stumped on who could be behind the mask. Mo thought that jazz singer Gregory Porter could be on stage, while Davina made a guess at ‘Blinding Lights’ singer The Weeknd.

Jonathan thought that Jamie Foxx could have made a trip across the pond, while Maya took a guess at actor Billy Porter.

Fan theories for Dressed Crab in The Masked Singer

Fans are divided over the real identity of Dressed Crab. While some have followed in the footsteps of Mo and went for Gregory Porter, other have offered up names such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine star and ex-NFL linebacker Terry Crews.

Others have followed the American football clue, thinking that former American footballer and ex-Strictly star Jason Bell could be the hidden celebrity. Other guesses from fans have included Randy Newman, Billy Ocean and Clarke Peters.