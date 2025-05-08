Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man allegedly who crashed his vehicle through the front gate of Jennifer Aniston’s Los Angeles home has been charged with felony stalking and vandalism.

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48 of New Albany, Mississippi, is alleged to have driven into the A-lister’s front gate at her $21m mansion in the Bel Air community on Monday, May 5. He was arrested after the incident and has been held in jail since.

He faces charges of felony stalking and vandalism, as well as an aggravating circumstance of threat of great bodily harm. His bail has been set at $150,000 and it is not immediately clear whether he has retained an attorney.

Carwyle is accused of orchestrating a campaign of harassment against Aniston, who was referred to as Jennifer A by the district attorney throughout the case. He allegedly sent the former Friends star unwanted voicemails, emails, and social media messages.

Prosecutors allege that Carwyle then crashed his car through the front gates of her home on Monday afternoon, causing extensive damage. He was stopped by a security guard in her driveway before police were called and Carwyle was arrested.

Police confirmed that Aniston was home at the time of the incident. There were no reports of any injuries in relation to the incident.

If convicted of all charges, Carwyle could face up to three years in prison. Los Angeles County district attorney Nathan Hochman said: “My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting those who stalk and terrorise others, ensuring they are held accountable.”

Carwyle is due to be arraigned in court on Thursday, May 8.