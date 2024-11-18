Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

American actress Jennifer Love Hewitt opens up about how she learned of her mothers death.

Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt has opened up about her close relationship with her mother Patricia Mae Hewitt and the socking way she found out about her mothers death.

According to The Hollywood Reporter during her promotional book tour the 45-year-old told her 9-1-1 co-star Bryan Safi: “I would be on a very successful television show, we would walk into a restaurant and people couldn’t care less about me; that was my mother. They wanted to know who was the woman that I was standing next to because she was light, she was joy.”

The ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ star added that she found out her mother had died through the media. She said: “The part that I didn’t put in the book is that actually the press knew that my mom had passed before I did.”

She added: “The flight time with me getting back was so long. It was like a 10-and-a-half-hour flight, so by the time I arrived, everybody knew, and it was such a weird thing for me. But then later on, I was like, but everybody’s always known everything about my life kind of before.” Patricia Mae died from complications from cancer on June 12, 2012, at the age of 67.

Jennifer Love Hewitt’s new book ‘ Inheriting Magic: My Journey Through Grief, Joy, Celebration, and Making Every Day Magical’, is set to be released on Amazon and available to buy from December 10.

