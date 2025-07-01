Jeremy Clarkson online dating: Top Gear star trademarks OnlyFarmers brand

Jeremy Clarkson could be setting his sights on the world of online dating...

After achieving global fame through cars, then farming, could Jeremy Clarkson be setting his sights on the world of online dating? New documents have revealed a potential new line for the TV presenter-turned-farmer-turned-pub landlord.

It appears the former Top Gear star's Diddly Squat Farm Shop firm has submitted documents to the Intellectual Property Office seeking to trademark the brand OnlyFarmers - an apparent nod to social media subscription firm, OnlyFans.

The trademark request was sent to the IPO on June 17 through the Diddly Squat Farm Shop parent, Curdle Hill Farm Ltd, and includes applications for clothing, such as hats, suggesting a potential line of garments bearing the OnlyFarmers brand.

It comes after Clarkson - through his company - applied to trademark OnlyFarms, which was opposed.

While details of OnlyFarmers are scarce, the 65-year-old has previously spoken of his fears over loneliness in the farming community, which the 65-year-old said was a "big issue in rural areas", as "villages are losing their souls".

In response, he set up a Farmers' Clubhouse at his pub - The Farmer's Dog in Oxfordshire - in a bid to provide farmers a place to talk and relax together, rather than alone.

Clarkson himself has been married twice - to Alex Jones and Frances Cain - and has three children with Cain; Emily, Finlo and Katya. Since 2017, he has been in a relationship with Lisa Hogan, who is his ever-tolerant partner in many of the exploits on the hugely successful Amazon show, Clarkson's Farm.