After spending £85,000 on a Lamborghini tractor for Diddly Squat Farm, Jeremy Clarkson has been spotted selling it after experiencing a 'host of problems'.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Clarkson's Farm star - in the shape of a green Lamborghini tractor - has already been ditched by petrolhead-turned-farmer Jeremy Clarkson after a 'host of problems'. The £85,000 piece of mammoth machinery only recently appeared on the hit Amazon Prime Video show but it now looks like it won't be making an on-screen comeback.

Just last month, during an episode of the latest series of Clarkson's Farm, the former Top Gear presenter was seen trying out a host of new tractors - much to the dismay of her partner Lisa Hogan. The 65-year-old said choosing one was filling him with "absolute dread".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he finally settled on the colossal Lamborghini, boasting a 7.8-litre engine and 340 horsepower, leaving Kaleb Cooper gobsmacked. Despite agonising over the decision, it seems the motoring expert may have made the wrong choice.

After spending £85,000 on a Lamborghini tractor for Diddly Squat Farm, Jeremy Clarkson has been spotted selling it | SWNS

On Monday (June 9) Clarkson was spotted at Cheffins farm machinery and tractor sale, in Sutton, near Ely in Cambridgeshire, selling the new emerald mega vehicle. Onlookers said he told fans he was selling the new tractor due to a host of electrical problems.

He is also reported to have said he would instead be bringing back his cherished old Lamborghini tractor out of retirement. Clarkson famously owns a Lamborghini Trattori R8 270 DCR, purchased for £40,000 second-hand but it is not known if this is the one he is bring back into use.

An engineer at the auction saw Clarkson and side-kick Kaleb with a film crew - and the flash tractor. The fan, 31, who does not want to be named, said: "It was fantastic. I was so surprised to see him there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was getting a coffee and someone said he was there. I turned around and realised I was right near his tractor. I'm a massive fan. It was amazing!

"I watched every episode of Top Gear with my dad and every episode of Clarkson's Farm with my son."

When asked for comment Cheffins remained tight-lipped. However they posted a video on Instagram of the tractors up for auction on Monday - including a green Lambo.

One poster wrote: "Is that Clarksons Lamborghini?" and a dozen people responded with a 'thumbs up'.