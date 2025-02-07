Jermaine Jenas set for TalkSport return - but concern raised for female coworkers

Female presenters at a sports radio station are reportedly “uneasy” about Jermaine Jenas returning to work alongside them.

The former footballer, 41, was removed from the presenting team at Match Of The Day and The One Show in August following complaints about workplace conduct.

He was presenting TalkSport’s Drivetime show when the news of his BBC sacking emerged, and the outlet distanced itself from him in the wake of his departure. After his sacking from the BBC, Jenas apologised saying he had done “nothing illegal” and that the “inappropriate messages” were “between two consenting adults”.

Now, he looks set to return to the radio station - but while Jenas himself has vowed to be a “better person” there are some who are concerned about the women he will be working alongside.

Jermaine Jenas is making a comeback on TalkSport. | Nigel French/PA Wire

“The last six, seven months have been extremely tough for myself and my family,” Jenas said in an interview with TalkSport broadcaster Shebahn Aherne. “But it’s also been a really good opportunity to kind of take stock, have a good look at why you find yourself in these kind of situations, and start to have some honest conversations, really.

“With yourself, with other people, people that are close to you, people that have been very supportive during this period of time and just kind of work your way back to a position where I can get back to doing what I love most.

“The biggest thing, in this whole situation, is about taking responsibility, and that has been at the forefront of my mind. You need to take responsibility for your actions, there’s a reason why you’re in this position, and there’s a reason why this has happened.

“I’m obviously very grateful TalkSport’s given me the opportunity to come talk to yourself and get back to doing what I what I love most. But, essentially, this is about me looking inwards, making some improvements, and coming back a better person.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Women In Football said: “Research by Women in Football has found that almost one in five members of the game’s female workforce have experienced sexual harassment while doing their jobs.

“Given the conduct of Jermaine Jenas in his previous role with the BBC, it comes as no surprise that employees at TalkSport are reportedly uneasy at the prospect of working alongside him. There is no suggestion here that Jenas should never work again, even with TalkSport.

“Rehabilitation is possible and when he was removed from the BBC Jenas expressed regret and an intention to improve his behaviour. Our concern is that TalkSport appears neither to have ascertained whether Jenas has honoured this commitment nor to have consulted the women working in their offices and studios.

“This is a mistake.”

The father-of-four joined The One Show in 2020 as a stand-in co-host following the departure of Matt Baker - and he was made a permanent fixture the following year. Jenas had been a regular pundit on sports programmes Match Of The Day and Match Of The Day 2 and a presenter on BBC Radio 5 Live.