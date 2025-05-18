Jesy Nelson has announced the birth of twin baby girls in an emotional Instagram post.

The Little Mix singer took to social media on Sunday to confirm she had welcomed her twins with Zion Foster, 26, at 31 weeks and revealed their names.She said in the caption: “So… Our beautiful baby girls decided to come at 31 weeks plus 5 days.

“It all happened so quickly, but we are so blessed that they are here with us, healthy and fighting strong! We’ve never felt more in love. Everybody meet Ocean Jade Nelson-Foster and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster.”

The babies were born on Thursday, May 15. Jesy has been open about her complicated pregnancy online and documented her journey after explaining that they were ‘living off one placenta’ due to pre-stage TTTS (twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome). She underwent emergency surgery and confirmed the TTTS had ‘cleared up’.

“We just wanted to thank you so much for all your supportive, beautiful messages. You guys have been so lovely; we’ve seen all of your lovely messages and stories, and it’s really helped us keep going,” she said at the time. The English singer first announced she was pregnant in January.

Congratulation messages have flocked in from friends, family and fans. “Congratulations guys. The best news,” Caseyxjean wrote in the comments. “Congratulations my lovely,” lukehamett echoed.