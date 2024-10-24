João Simão da Silva: Portuguese music icon Marco Paulo dies at 79 after battle with cancer

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

24th Oct 2024, 1:49pm
João Simão da Silva, widely known as Marco Paulo, has died at the age of 79.

The popular Portuguese singer passed away on Thursday (October 24) following a prolonged fight against two cancers, one in the lung and a critically severe case in the liver. His health deteriorated further last month when doctors informed him that chemotherapy was no longer effective, leading to the suspension of his treatment, according to SIC Notícias.

Marco Paulo was born on January 21, 1945, in Mourão, Alto Alentejo. He left his hometown as a young boy and went on to build an illustrious music career that spanned over five decades. His debut album, Não Sei, was released in 1966, and from then on, he became a staple in Portuguese music, releasing over 70 albums throughout his career. Marco Paulo remains the only Portuguese artist to achieve a diamond record.

João Simão da Silva, widely known as Marco Paulo, has died at the age of 79. | Youtube

His extensive catalogue of hits includes beloved songs such as “Eu Tenho Dois Amores,” “Nossa Senhora,” “Taras e Manias,” and “Maravilhoso Coração.” Due to his contributions to music, he earned numerous awards, including a Golden Globe and an official commendation.

The news of his death has left Portugal in mourning, with tributes pouring in from across the country. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa expressed his condolences, saying: "The President of the Republic received with regret the news of the death of the singer Marco Paulo, who was present in Portuguese musical life for decades, and presents his condolences to his family, friends, and admirers.”

