John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and their four children. Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Fisher-Price. | Getty Images for Fisher-Price

Singing sensation John Legend has spoken out about his son Miles' diabetes diagnosis and the impact it had on his relationship with his wife Chrissy Teigen.

Speaking to Ameican publication PEOPLE, the 45-year-old All Of Me singer recalled the moment the couple learned their eldest son, aged six, had type 1 diabetes.

He said that Miles, who was born in May 2018, had started to feel unwell while at summer camp. At first, the pair, who have been married since 2013 and share four children, thought the trip to the doctor’s surgery would be brief - but that turned out to be wrong.

“I remember he was at the emergency room because of it and they checked his blood sugar,' the singer explained. 'The thinking was, this may be a reaction to the infection or he may be diabetic,” he said.

Legend, whose real name is John Roger Stephens, continued: 'They did some more tests and decided it was the latter; that he was type 1 diabetic. Chrissy was upset a little bit when she first heard. She's been so good at learning what she needs to do.”

Legend assured the outlet, however, that he and Teigen were “very optimistic” and “practical” when it came to their son’s health diagnosis. He went on: “As soon as I learned that he had this I knew it was going to be life-changing for him and for us, but I'm also like, ‘we can do this’.

Speaking about he and his wife, who he met in 2006 on the set of Legend's music video for Stereo, he added: “We've got great advice and lots of people offering support to help us learn. This speaks to us feeling like a team and knowing we can do this. It just makes us stronger.”

The father-of-four also explained that Miles is in the “early” stages of his diagnosis and said that he and his 38-year-oldmodel wife will “have to be more aware” in the future as his condition progresses.

“[Miles is] early in his diagnosis, and when you're early, your insulin is still doing some of the work that it needs to do. But as the disease progresses, it's going to get to a point where we really need to monitor everything, count carbs, give him insulin beforehand. We just have to be more aware,” he explained.

Miles was recently spotted wearing an insulin monitor while out watching gymnastics with his family during the Paris Olympics.

Sharing a photo of Miles and his eldest sibling, Luna, eight, holding up signs at the Paris Olympics, Teigen wrote on her social media pages: “A lot of you noticed something a little special about a photo I posted a few days ago - Luna, Miles and I celebrating Simone and team USA.

“Miles had his arm up, and soooo many of you reached out to say the most beautiful and incredible words I have ever witnessed on this platform. You noticed his type-1 diabetes monitor and extended so much love and encouragement in every way possible. I was, and am, so blown away by the kindness of this community, already,” she said.

Teigen added that “things could be so much worse” and said her family feels blessed to have the help of a specialist while they naviagate their son’s condition.

The proud parents welcomed their first child, daughter Luna Simone, in April 2016. Teigen then gave birth to the couple's first son, Miles Theodore, in May 2018. After suffering a miscarriage in 2020, Legend and Teigen then welcomed two more children in 2023. Daughter Esti Maxine arrived first, in January, and then son Wren Alexander Stephens was born via surrogate in June.

Speaking further about his partner of almost 20 years, Legend said: "Parenting makes us feel like we have a joint project together. Creating the life we want for them, coordinating with each other, we really feel like a team."