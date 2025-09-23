A children’s television icon has revealed that he had a secret cancer battle - and is now “fine”.

Johnny Ball - beloved of generations of children for presenting Play School in the 1960s, and several science programmes such as Think of a Number and Johnny Ball Reveals All - has said that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in August 2022.

He said that after three months of radiation treatment: “I’m through it, I’m fine.”

Johnny, 87, who was talking to The Mirror, said he has annual checks now, adding he took it seriously. He said: “My friend Harry Secombe didn't survive it, Bob Monkhouse didn't survive it. I'm 20 years younger than them and I am lucky, because now we can cure it.”

Johnny Ball and daughter Zoe Ball in 2006. | Getty Images

Johnny is the dad of Radio 2 DJ Zoe Ball, who has also been open about health complaints including temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder, a jaw condition which leads to headaches, and bursitis, an inflammation causing joint pain and swelling. He has been married to Dianne since 1975 and previously was married to Zoe’s mum Julia until 1972. She died last year from cancer.

He still gives educational talks to schools and at festivals, although is seen on television less often these days.

Johnny also works hard on staying healthy and follows a strict daily diet and exercise routine, with a stretching routine in the morning and cereal and prunes for breakfast. But he revealed that he has one habit that may not endear him to doctors - he said he drinks beer every night.

He said: “I always have two pints - never any more than that. Dianne can always tell if I have had even half a pint more - I start arguing with the TV."