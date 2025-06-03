Zoe Ball has revealed she is battling a new health issue just weeks after returning to BBC Radio 2, telling listeners she has been diagnosed with bursitis.

Speaking during her Saturday afternoon show, the 54-year-old broadcaster shared: “Yes, it’s come to that. Fifty-four and I got bursitis.”

Bursitis is caused by inflammation of the bursae, small, fluid-filled sacs that cushion the bones, tendons and muscles around joints. The condition is typically brought on by overuse or injury and, while often temporary, it can be extremely painful and debilitating.

Ball had only recently returned to the airwaves after stepping away from her weekday breakfast slot late last year due to health concerns, including a bout of temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder, which affects the jaw.

Despite the discomfort, Ball said she was continuing with her fitness regime in an effort to regain strength and mobility. “Thank you to Seth,” she told listeners, referring to her personal trainer. “I found out I’ve got a… what is it? A rating of… was it a four or five on the fitness level? I was quite impressed with myself — out of, I think it’s nine or ten. You’ve gotta start somewhere, haven’t you?”

Her return to BBC Radio 2 last month marked the end of a period of downtime, which she jokingly described as including “shifts” at her ex-husband Norman Cook’s café. Cook, better known as Fatboy Slim, was even namechecked during the tongue-in-cheek opening of her new weekend show.

She was later joined by fellow presenter Rylan Clark, who made a surprise entrance to welcome her back to the studio.

What is bursitis?

According to the NHS, bursitis is a condition where the small fluid-filled sacs (bursa) that cushion the joints become inflamed, causing pain, tenderness, swelling, and sometimes warmth or redness around the affected area. It's most common in the shoulders, hips, elbows, or knees.

While usually mild and treatable at home, symptoms can include dull, achy pain that worsens with movement or pressure. The NHS recommends resting the joint, applying ice packs for 10-minute intervals several times a day, and taking painkillers like paracetamol or ibuprofen. Extra cushioning while sleeping may also help relieve discomfort. Most cases resolve within a few weeks.