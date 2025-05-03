Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Zoe Ball is set to start her new afternoon shift with BBC Radio 2 today, five months after stepping down from the station’s Breakfast Show.

She will begin hosting a new Saturday lunchtime programme at 1pm on Saturday (May 3)

Ball previously left the Breakfast Show in December 2024, citing the toll of early starts and the impact on her personal life. Despite initially denying suggestions of a return, she is now back with a new weekly slot.

BBC Radio 2 says the new show will feature “the best songs and chat for a Saturday.” Ball added that listeners can expect “lots of laughs” and some of her favourite upbeat tracks, according to The Express.

Zoe Ball returns to BBC Radio 2 with new Saturday show | Getty

The move was first announced by Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, in February. She said: “Zoe is one of the UK’s most loved presenters, so I’m thrilled to announce that she has a new home on Radio 2 on Saturday lunchtimes, plus she’ll be hosting various specials for us throughout the year.”

During her final appearance on the Breakfast Show, singer Robbie Williams predicted Ball would return, saying it was “not the end.” Ball denied the suggestion at the time, but Williams told her: “The transformative thing that you do and the kindness that you exude is important, and has been important, and will be important to people’s lives.”

Ball’s departure from the early morning slot was reportedly due to personal strain. Scott Mills has since taken over the Radio 2 Breakfast Show slot.

Ball’s return was hinted at during her final breakfast show before Christmas, when she told listeners she would be “popping up here on Radio 2 for new adventures” in 2025.

The presenter took an extended leave of absence last summer, with the likes of Mills and Gabby Roslin deputising for her.