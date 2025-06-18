K-Pop idol Ju Haknyeon has denied engaging in illegal activity or solicited prostitution, following his sudden departure from THE BOYZ.

This comes following reports linking him to a meeting with former Japanese adult film actress Kirara Asuka last month in Tokyo, Japan.

In a statement shared on Instagram Story, Ju broke his silence after fans were left reeling from the news of his contract termination with One Hundred Label. The agency confirmed on Wednesday (June 18) that it had ended its relationship with the 25-year-old singer after what it described as a "controversial incident".

He posted a handwritten note that says: “Firstly, I’m sorry to have worried everyone due to such unsavoury matters, as well as the fans who were very shocked by the news reports about me. On May 30, 2025, I had been present at a gathering with alcohol involved around dawn, along with my acquaintances.

“It was true that I was there, but it is totally untrue that I participated in either illegal actions or prostitution as suggested by articles and rumours. I am deeply reflecting over my actions and want to offer my sincerest apologies to those who were shocked,” he added.

The controversy erupted after Japanese tabloid Shūkan Bunshun reported that Ju and his associates were seen meeting Asuka, at a bar in Roppongi, Tokyo, claiming that the idol was seen hugging her and her resting her chin on his shoulder. The report sparked immediate backlash online, and soon after, Korean media alleged that the incident involved soliciting prostitution services.

In its initial statement, One Hundred Label said: “We realised that it has become difficult to maintain our trust in him as an artist… Ju Haknyeon will be withdrawing from the group and his exclusive contract will be terminated.”

The label said it had made the decision after internal investigation and discussion with other members of THE BOYZ, emphasising it was done “to protect the members and the group as a whole.” THE BOYZ will continue as 10 members.

In South Korea, any citizen who engages in prostitution, regardless of which country the prostitution takes place in, can be fined up to ₩3 million (approximately £1,720) or sentenced to up to one year in prison.