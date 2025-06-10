Speculation has been rising that THE BOYZ’S Juyeon is dating actress Shin Si-ah.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recent days, rumours have been going around that THE BOYZ’S Juyeon and actress Shin S-ah are dating. The pair worked together on the short film YOUNGYOUNG, which was screened at the Jeonju International Film Festival.

Although Juyeon and Shin Si Ah have not released a statement about rumours of a relationship between the pair, their agencies have. THE BOYZ’S ONE HUNDRED said: “The dating rumors between the two are not true,” whilst SOOP, the agency that represents Shin Si-ah, said: “We checked directly with [Shin Si Ah], and the dating rumors are not true.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE BOYZ’S Juyeon has 6 million followers on Instagram and has been appointed as a fashion ambassador for brands such as Balenciaga and Spao x Musina. In the last few years, he has attended shows from Gucci and Fendi as well as sitting in the front rows at Balenciaga’s fashion shows.

Speculation has been rising that THE BOYZ’S Juyeon is dating rising actress Shin Si-ah. South Korean singer Ju Yeon aka Juyeon (The Boyz) poses as he arrives for the presentation of creations by Balenciaga for the Women Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on March 3, 2024. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) | AFP via Getty Images

For those of you who are unfamiliar with THE BOYZ, they are a South Korean boy band formed by IST Entertainment and managed by One Hundred. As well as Juyeon, members include Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae,, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo, and Eric.

THE BOYZ has 4.3 million followers on Instagram and signed with agency ONE HUNDRED last year. At the end of their fan concert “THE BRAND” at Seoul’s KSPO Dome in February this year, they announced they were planning to make a comeback in March.

On March 18, the band released their 2nd full-length album "PHANTASY Pt. 3 'Love Letter'" which was the finale of their "Fantasy Trilogy" series.

Shin Si-ah is a South Korean actress who made her debut as the lead in Park Hoon-jung's film The Witch: Part 2. The Other One, she has 818K followers on Instagram and