Are THE BOYZ’S Juyeon and Shin Si-ah dating and have the couple released a statement?
In recent days, rumours have been going around that THE BOYZ’S Juyeon and actress Shin S-ah are dating. The pair worked together on the short film YOUNGYOUNG, which was screened at the Jeonju International Film Festival.
Although Juyeon and Shin Si Ah have not released a statement about rumours of a relationship between the pair, their agencies have. THE BOYZ’S ONE HUNDRED said: “The dating rumors between the two are not true,” whilst SOOP, the agency that represents Shin Si-ah, said: “We checked directly with [Shin Si Ah], and the dating rumors are not true.”
THE BOYZ’S Juyeon has 6 million followers on Instagram and has been appointed as a fashion ambassador for brands such as Balenciaga and Spao x Musina. In the last few years, he has attended shows from Gucci and Fendi as well as sitting in the front rows at Balenciaga’s fashion shows.
For those of you who are unfamiliar with THE BOYZ, they are a South Korean boy band formed by IST Entertainment and managed by One Hundred. As well as Juyeon, members include Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae,, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo, and Eric.
THE BOYZ has 4.3 million followers on Instagram and signed with agency ONE HUNDRED last year. At the end of their fan concert “THE BRAND” at Seoul’s KSPO Dome in February this year, they announced they were planning to make a comeback in March.
On March 18, the band released their 2nd full-length album "PHANTASY Pt. 3 'Love Letter'" which was the finale of their "Fantasy Trilogy" series.
Shin Si-ah is a South Korean actress who made her debut as the lead in Park Hoon-jung's film The Witch: Part 2. The Other One, she has 818K followers on Instagram and
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.