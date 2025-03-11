Jude Bellingham’s girlfriend has responded angrily to what she calls "disrespectful" claims about her personal life in a new TikTok video.

Since their relationship became public, rumors about Castro’s past have circulated like wildfire on social media, with Real Madrid fans linking her to celebrities like Michael B. Jordan, Lewis Hamilton and Jamie Foxx. There was also a claim that her profile appeared on an escort site, though this was quickly debunked.

Castro, 27, addressed the speculation in an emotional video that she posted on social media.

Jude Bellingham's partner Ashlyn Castro has hit back at social media speculation about her dating history. | Instagram

“I don't even know where to begin, but I'm going to try my best to just get into it,” she said. “It makes me super uncomfortable talking on camera about my personal life. I've never even really spoken on camera too many times, so bear with me.

“Every angle you can think of, people have attacked me, harassed me, been so disrespectful. It's just been too much.

“Let's talk about this dating history. I've had three boyfriends over the last eight years. In 2017, I was in my very first relationship and he's a public figure, so because of that, I've dealt with people talking about me, making up things about me.

“There was nothing on the internet about me prior, so people kind of just made up a bunch of things to justify hating me because of who I was dating at the time. And then over the last six years after that, I've dated two people. So three relationships in total.”

She also denied rumors that she created fake social media accounts or retweeted offensive content, saying she has “never” done either. She explained that she has only ever had one account on X, and has only tweeted once since creating it in 2013.