Actress Kang Seo-ha, who has died at 31, appeared in dramas such as Heart Surgeons and The Flower in Prison.

Actress Kang Seo-ha has tragically died at the age of 31, she will be best remembered for appearing in dramas such as Heart Surgeons and The Flower in Prison. According to reports, the actress’s funeral will take place on Wednesday July 16 and she will be laid to rest in Haman, South Gyeongsang Province, South Korea.

A post was shared on Instagram, featuring photos of the actress, the caption read: “still dont believe it sis ..Carrying up the great pain. worried about people around me, worried about me..

“A couple of months later I couldn't eat it, so I'll pay with my own card. My angel who left too soon that I could never miss my family ..

“I'm glad I'm able to endure painkillers I was really embarrassed to say 'Thank you' ..My sister has worked so so hard, and there

“No pain, just happiness ! Thinking of you when you see me

Passed on to Grandma's gifts ! Instead, I will always be with you in my everyday life and in my heart 🤍 And next time do it my brother ,, I'll do it real good ,,

The post ended with these words: “I love you so so so much Kang Ye-won ! Thanks for coming into my family. Thank you so much for doing my sister .. I miss you already ..I love you.”

In response to the Instagram post, one fan wrote: “Rest in Peace 🤍... May all her memory bring comfort and strength at this difficult time 🥺, “whilst another said: “Yewon, I will pray that you are safe and not sick in a good place. Rest in peace.”

What was Kang Seo-ha’s cause of death?

According to Soompi, “it was confirmed that Kang Seo Ha passed away after battling cancer.

“The late Kang Seo Ha’s memorial altar has been set up in Room 8 of the funeral hall at Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital. The funeral procession will take place at 7:40 a.m. on July 16, and her final resting place will be the family burial site in Haman, Gyeongnam Province.”

As well as appearing in dramas such as Flowers of the Prison and Heart Surgeons, Kang Seo-ha also appeared alongside Kim Soen Ho and Park Gyu Young in the film, The Net.