A reality TV star has been sentenced to jail after being found guilty of multiple charges related to drunk driving offences.

Karen Huger, a star of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac, has been sentenced to two years in jail, with one year suspended, after being found guilty of multiple charges related to her March 2024 DUI. In addition to her jail time, Huger has been ordered to pay $2,900 (£2,280) in fines and will not be allowed to drive for one year after her release.

During sentencing, Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Terrence McGann pointed out Huger’s history of drunk driving offences, referring to three prior cases between 2006 and 2011.

“The defendant’s four drunk driving offences have spanned a 17-year period,” McGann said, according to The Baltimore Banner.“Can we believe that she’s only driven while intoxicated four times in the last 17 years, or is it more likely that she’s been very lucky and her inebriation has gone undetected?”

Huger addressed the court during her sentencing, acknowledging the seriousness of her actions: “I understand better the brutal clarity of the fact that when you’re behind a car driving, you’re not just driving for yourself. It’s my responsibility to make sure that my community members make it where they need to be safely.”

Huger was arrested on March 19, 2024, and charged with DUI and DWI, along with several other traffic violations.

The charges included negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, endangering property, life, and person, recklessly driving a vehicle in wilful disregard for safety, failure to control vehicle speed to avoid a collision, driving with a suspended registration, and failure to notify authorities of a change of address within 30 days.

In December 2024, Huger was convicted of seven out of eight charges but was acquitted of reckless driving. Huger was not present at the taping of The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Season 9 reunion, as she was in a 28-day rehab centre at the time.

TMZ first reported Huger's DUI charges. The American news outlet also reported that the 60-year-old television personality claimed she was driving home from dinner with her friend and they were discussing 'serious topics', including the death of her mum, before the crash happened.

She allegedly told the police that said she became emotional and was crying while driving. She claimed that her emotions were running high as a vehicle headed toward her, causing her to swerve away and lose control. It does not appear she was arrested following the accident.

Mum-of-two Huger, who has been a cast member of "The Real Housewives of Potomac”since it began in 2016, was said to have 'totalled' her luxury 2017 Maserati during the crash, as reported by local media. She was said to have struck a median and a crosswalk sign at an intersection before finally colliding with a parking sign.

It is not known how her jail time will impact the reality TV show.