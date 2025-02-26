Kate Beckinsale asks followers to pray for mother Judy amid stage 4 cancer battle - returns to Instagram
Kate Beckinsale deleted all her Instagram posts last month after being trolled by cruel comments.
But the 51-year-old returned with an emotional post on Tuesday.
She previously revealed that her mum was sick last year - just after her stepdad Roy Battersby died in January after suffering 'a massive stroke'.
Kate wrote: “I wasn't going to come back to Instagram but anyone who has a spare prayer or magic or miracle or sunbeam please send it to my mama, my most extraordinary, warrior, generous, humble, loving, unique, irreplaceable Mama. Thank you - Lord, keep her safe this night, secure from all her fears, may angels guard her while she sleeps till morning light appears, amen.”
She shared a series of sweet clips and photos with her mother.
Kate, the daughter of late Porridge star Richard Beckinsale, didn't elaborate on the state of her mother's health in the post.
Last year Kate spent weeks in hospital with a stress-related oesophageal tear after her stepfather, Roy died and her mother developed cancer.
Recently commenters told her that her body had changed.
She replied: “No, actually, I watched my stepfather die quite shockingly, my mother has stage 4 cancer and I lost a lot of eight from stress and grief...
“Quite quickly and then I was in hospital for six weeks because the grief had burned a hole in my oesophagus, which made me vomit copious amounts of blood, and I found eating very hard... And I just worked very very hard on a movie that was actually quite triggering because it also involved the theme of the death of my father so I'm not really concerned about what you think about my a**. Maybe you should worry about your own f***ing a**. I suggest shoving something up it, like a large pineapple or a brick.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.