Kate Beckinsale appears to have backtracked from revealing her health issues that saw her in hospital. The 50-year-old ‘Underworld’ actress deleted all of her Instagram posts about her recent hospital stay, about a month after she shocked fans with teary-eyed pictures of herself from her hospital bed.

She also celebrated Easter with an Instagram post showing her in the hospital wearing festive-themed socks. On March 19, the actress continued to post from the hospital, paying tribute to her late father, Richard Beckinsale, who died in 1979, and her stepfather, Roy Battersby, who died at the age of 87 on January 10.

On April 4, Beckinsale even shared pictures from her hospital bed while receiving a visit from her friend Jonathan Voluck. The two appeared to be wearing peanut headbands as they smiled at the camera in the photo.

She disclosed her health concerns in a post on March 11 with a series of photos of her pictures in a hospital gown. She wrote: "Happy birthday and UK Mother’s Day this last week to my incredible mother.

“Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s shit and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t . And for looking after our dogs when we can’t , and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us . . And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love.

"Thank you for loving us, those who do ,and for the amazing, kindest Nick, and especially for my mother’s capacity for joy. It is so inspiring and beautiful .Happy everything mama . Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close. I love you x."

Beckinsale however hasn’t publicly addressed the reason behind her hospital stay but she has denied being treated for a ruptured cyst or endometriosis. She confirmed this while commenting on a follower’s comment on Instagram.