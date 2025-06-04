Comedian Katherine Ryan is expecting her fourth child, just two months after revealing she had been diagnosed with melanoma for a second time.

The 41-year-old Canadian-born star is expecting the baby with her husband, Bobby Kootstra, with whom she has been in a civil partnership since 2019, reported HELLO! magazine. The couple already share two young children, Fred, three, and Fenna, two, while Ryan is also mother to Violet, 15, from a previous relationship.

The pregnancy comes after a difficult period for Ryan, who revealed in March that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer again, two decades after first battling melanoma at the age of 21. “The mole kept changing,” she said at the time. “I know a lot about melanoma. I had melanoma as a very young woman aged 21—on my leg. I’ve spoken about that before. It was flat, it wasn’t that big, but it was melanoma. It is a deadly form of skin cancer and it does spread quickly.”

She later underwent surgery to remove the mole on her arm, sharing a photo of the bandaged area on Instagram.

Prior to announcing her current pregnancy, Ryan had also opened up about her experiences with pregnancy loss. She revealed last year that she had suffered three miscarriages in five years, including one while on tour. “We lost another pregnancy in September at the beginning of the tour, which was fine, and then it was difficult, and then it became fine again,” she said on her Telling Everybody Everything podcast.

“I’m totally fine about it now. And not to be shrewd, but I looked in the calendar and I thought, oh, we would be due to have that baby in March, and I thought, that’s fine, I can do the Irish dates of my tour and land and I have a few specific dates off, I can make sure I have the baby on this specific day and then do the London dates of the Palladium with a small baby.”

She added that her miscarriages often required surgical intervention. “I never find out at home, it’s always a surprise, and then I always have to have surgical intervention, meaning it does not resolve itself on its own,” she said.

Despite these challenges, Ryan has been open about her desire to grow her family. “It’s not that surprising that over-40 women have fewer follicles than we once did,” she said on the U+W TV show At Home With Katherine Ryan.

“But we talk a lot about male fertility as well, which is on a steep decline. But I would still like a fourth baby. We are so blessed to have the kids that we do have. Having children is not for everyone, but I personally really like making people. I think it’s a superpower, if you can do it.”