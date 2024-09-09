Katie Price’s infamous ‘mucky mansion’ is back on the market as the former glamour model continues to struggle with her finances amid ongoing bankruptcy issues.

The nine-bedroom, £1.5 million home, which had been under offer after a buyer was found, is once again available after the sale fell through. Price, 46, has been grappling with severe financial difficulties, owing £750,000 to the taxman. Over the past decade, she has been declared bankrupt twice after squandering a multi-million-pound fortune.

At a High Court hearing last month, her lawyer cited that she suffered from PTSD and requested a private meeting to detail her spending habits. The insolvency judge agreed, warning Katie that she must fully comply or face arrest again, as she did after skipping a previous court date for a £10,000 facelift in Turkey, reported the Daily Mail.

In May, bailiffs evicted Price and her family from the West Sussex property after she failed to keep up with mortgage payments. She originally purchased the house in 2014 for £1.35m from former Tory peer Francis Maude, and the property had featured in a Channel Four series where she attempted to renovate it. However, the house is now being marketed by local estate agents HJ Burt, described as having "the potential to become an impressive family house."

Katie has expressed her disdain for the home, referring to it as “cursed.” Reflecting on her time there, she said, “I’ve had nothing but bad memories in that house,” adding that moving out would mark a fresh start in her life.

The current marketing for the property highlights its potential for refurbishment. According to the estate agents, the property is: "A substantial detached family home including three reception rooms, nine bedrooms, and four bath/shower rooms spread over three floors plus a one-bedroom annexe.

“Offering the opportunity for refurbishment to potentially create an impressive family house with mature grounds including potential reinstatement of the tennis court and swimming pool and enhancements of the paddock and land."

As Katie continues to grapple with her financial woes, she has recently been featured in a new Channel 5 documentary titled Where Did All The Money Go?

The programme, which aired Sunday, delves into how the former media star went from a thriving career to bankruptcy and legal troubles. It charts her rise from humble beginnings, the creation of her Jordan persona, and ultimately, how “spending excesses and bad decisions have got her to this”.