It was recently revealed that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have split after 19 years of marriage.

After the news of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s split was revealed, fans have taken to the Hollywood star’s Instagram to give their support to the actress. One fan wrote: “You are a CLASS ACT Nicole!!! Men pushing 60 start worrying about their little pee pee all over again!!!

“You made him what he is!! Your MILLIONS from making movies is why he's so rich & can turn around & but another house just like that. You're better off without him but I know how much you loved him. You WILL get thru this!! Lean on your faith!!❤️❤️❤️.”

Another fan said: “Not sure what happened but thinking about a friend’s experience: It’s pretty disappointing for a good wife when she’s been supportive of her husband and a powerful rock in her marriage, and one year her mum passes away, and she feels a bit broken for a while, then within a year her husband lets her down badly.

“Some men just cannot stand not being the centre of attention and cannot reciprocate the support they’ve received.”

A message from another fan read: “I’m so sorry to hear about your divorce Nicole😔. You and Keith were one of my absolute favorite couples. Hoping to reconcile, makes this loss even heavier for you, you are carrying a lot in your heart, I wish you all peace, love, kindness and privacy possible, during this difficult time. Sending you love and healing ❤️ 🥰 ♥️.”

(L-R) Anna Vaus, Keith Urban and Maggie Baugh perform onstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for CMT) | Getty Images for CMT

Since news has broken about the Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s split, a recent performance by the country music star has resurfaced, which has got fans speculating about its significance. Three days ago, Musician Maggie Baugh shared a clip from the performance on her Instagram and wrote: “Did he just say that👀.”

During the performance, Keith Urban changed the lyrics of his song ‘The Fighter’ featuring Carrie Underwood, to include Maggie Baugh’s name. Fans have now taken to Maggie’s Instagram following the news of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s split to give their thoughts on the matter.

One fan wrote: “Nicole deserves better,” whilst another said: “Show some class Keith for goodness sake!”

When Maggie posted the video three days ago, a fan wrote: “I think he really loves having you on stage with him, Maggie. Keith recognizes talent when he sees and hears it. Knowing all the instruments you can play and contribute to the music. Where else is he going to find your kind of talent and voice, too. Go Maggie!👏.”

Was Nicole Kidman the inspiration for ‘The Fighter’?

Keith Urban has spoken about how the early days of his relationship with Nicole Kidman were behind the song’s inspiration, and has previously said: “It was a very quick song to write because I literally just thought about Nic and I, and our relationship at the beginning and some of the things that we’d said,” and also recalled that “And they all went into that song.”

Who is Maggie Baugh?

According to the biography on her website, “Maggie Baugh has caught the music industry’s attention for her independent success. Baugh’s social media prowess is immense with her TikTok series, “Finish the Lick” that has garnered her more than 40 million views across all social platforms, showing off her proficiency on multiple instruments.”