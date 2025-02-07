Country star and Grammy-nominated artist Kelsea Ballerini has postponed multiple tour dates due to illness.

Ballerini was forced to end her Buffalo, New York, concert early on Thursday after performing only a few songs. She later posted a heartfelt message on social media site X, apologising to fans for the postponements.

The newly added coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” was scheduled to perform at PPG Paints Arena on Friday night. However, around midnight on Friday, the venue announced that the show was postponed due to illness and rescheduled for April 12.

She said: "Buffalo, I’m so sorry that I couldn’t finish the show tonight, I am sicker than I’m trying to be. And I didn’t want to let anyone down tonight and I just got a few first songs but I couldn’t do it. I’m so sorry, I never want to give you a half-ass show, so we are rescheduling tonight, tomorrow Pittsburgh, and the next day Toronto to end the tour."

Ballerini previously told her Detroit audience on Tuesday that she had the flu, but she attempted to push through her scheduled performances before ultimately pulling out due to her worsening condition.

After the Buffalo show ended prematurely, she reassured fans that she would make it up to them when she returns for the rescheduled dates. I am so, so sorry that I couldn’t finish the show tonight, I am sicker than I’m trying to be," she said in her video update.

For those who had tickets to the postponed shows, Ballerini promised to deliver an unforgettable experience when she returns. She said: "I will make them the best shows I’ve ever played in my whole life, and I will pull out every stop for you, and I will make it so worth it."

Fans who planned to attend the PPG Paints Arena show can use their existing tickets for the new April 12 date.