Babymetal Legend-43 The Movie: Only in cinemas from February 28

BABYMETAL LEGEND-43

98 Concerts. 25 Countries. 280,000 Fans. 1 Final Show.

In 2023-24, BABYMETAL played to sold out crowds across the globe and now fans can relive the final show of that tour in BABYMETAL: LEGEND-43 THE MOVIE.

In April 2023, SU-METAL (Vocal, Dance), MOAMETAL (Scream, Dance), and MOMOMETAL (Scream, Dance) entered a new stage as the newly born BABYMETAL. Since then, they have embarked on their largest world tour, "BABYMETAL WORLD TOUR 2023 - 2024", which took them to 25 countries across the globe. The headline tour, which included 98 performances drew a total audience of more than 280,000 fans.

The final chapter of this world tour, the first Okinawa performance "BABYMETAL WORLD TOUR 2023 - 2024 TOUR FINAL IN JAPAN LEGEND - 43," was fully filmed. The film features a wide variety of songs, a one-of-a-kind world view, a production unique to the tour finale, and the overwhelming performance of BABYMETAL, who have evolved even further on their world tour, all of which can be experienced in this film.

BABYMETAL in concert

Morgan Calton, founder of Source Entertainment, said “We are very excited to bring this outstanding concert film to BABYMETAL's incredibly passionate fans across Europe! It looks and sounds incredible and seeing it on the big screen will be an opportunity not to miss. We can’t wait for The One to be able to relive the last tour and get themselves in the mood for the band’s upcoming arena dates!”

Certificate PG TBC / Running time 81 mins