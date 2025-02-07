Elton John has announced a new album with Brandi Carlile, titled Who Believes In Angels?.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Oscar-nominated duo, who received a nod for the track “Never Too Late” from the gay superstar’s documentary Elton John: Never Too Late, are releasing a 10-track album together.

The title track was released on Wednesday (5 February), with the pair also delivering a one-off concert next month, aptly called An Evening With Elton John & Brandi Carlile. It’s described as a “one-night-only event” featuring “performance and storytelling”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans can be in with a chance to purchase tickets only if they pre-order the album, which will be out on 4 April. The album was written and recorded in just 20 days at L.A.’s Sunset Sound Studio in October 2023 and also features Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, well-known bassist Pino Palladino and Pearl Jam tourmate and former Chilli Pepper guitarist Josh Klinghoffer.

Elton John has announced a new album with Brandi Carlile, titled Who Believes In Angels?. (Photo: Getty Images for iHeartMedia) | Getty Images for iHeartMedia

According to IMDB, Brandi Carlile was born on 1 June 1981 in Ravensdale, Washington, USA. She is a music artist and actress, known for Onward (2020), A Star Is Born (2018) and Safe Haven (2013). She has been married to Catherine Shepherd since 15 September 2012 and they have two children.

The singer has long been confused to be related to Belinda Carlisle - another American singer and songwriter who gained fame as the lead vocalist of the Go-Go's, one of the most successful all-female rock bands of all time. Carlile and Carlisle met at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and took a photo together to show that they are different people. Carlile has said that she has been called Belinda Carlisle since she started making music.

Brandi Carlile got her start in music performing in Seattle music clubs. She earned a record deal with Columbia Records in 2004, simply through the quality of songs she had recorded herself at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlile’s commercial sales improved with her 2007 follow-up, The Story, and the success of the album’s single of the same name. The song was featured widely in General Motors commercials and during the 2008 Summer Olympics, exposing her to a huge audience and greatly increasing her album sales.

There are conflicting reports as to Brandi Carlile’s net worth. The majority of publications list her net worth at around $2 million as of 2024. However, some sources have it closer to $12 million. As Carlile is a very successful singer-songwriter and musician, it is likely her net worth is in the double-digit millions, even if it is the low double-digit millions.