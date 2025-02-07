Sir Elton John had been working on a collaboration with American country music singer Brandi Carlile.

When Sir Elton John recently created Who Believes In Angels? with American country music singer Brandi Carlile, he allowed cameras in the recording studio. The footage shows the music icon smashing headphones and at one point, he called the situation a "f***ing nightmare before storming off.

Sir Elton John has broken his silence after the footage emerged and spoke about how he was feeling in an interview with Nicki Chapman on Magic FM’s Mellow Magic Show.

The music icon revealed that “I was not in a good space when I went in, I was tired, I was grumpy and I was nervous.” When Sir Elton John revealed his nerves, Nicki Chapman said: "Why were you nervous?" and then added: "Because that's so lovely to hear - this honesty coming through.”

Elton John performs onstage during the 2024 A Year in TIME dinner at Current at Chelsea Piers on December 11, 2024 in New York City. He is pictured here onstage during the 2024 A Year in TIME dinner at Current at Chelsea Piers on December 11, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for TIME | Getty Images for TIME

Nicki Chapman also said: "Because a lot of people do stuff and they think, 'You are such a superstar, with such a reputation, decades of hits, decades of success.'

"For you to say you're nervous... Can you sum up why?"

In response to Nicki Chapman’s questioning, Sir Elton John said: "All the problems I had with the album to start with was self-doubt.”

He elaborated and said: “"My self-doubt - and once I got over that... And Brandi was so helpful, she would come round to where we are now in this house and one morning I was sitting here with a newspaper sort of saying, 'it's so awful, the world's in such a bad place.”

"I was so miserable and she took that, and she wrote A Little Light.

"So she took my bad, grumpy, irritable feelings about what the world was like and she turned it into a really positive, wonderful song."

The footage also showed Sir Elton John rip up a sheet of music and said: "I'm going home."