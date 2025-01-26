Tom and Kelsey Parker attend the Pride Of Britain Awards 2021 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 30, 2021 in London. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The widow of a music star who died of a brain tumour aged just 33 has revealed the ‘bittersweet’ news that she is expecting her third child.

The widow of The Wanted singer Tom Parker, Kelsey Parker, is expecting her first child with her new partner, Will Lindsay.

Parker, who died on March 30 2022 at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour, had two children, daughter Aurelia and son Bodhi, with Kelsey.

Kelsey told OK! magazine that it is “bittersweet” news, as she has the “joys of finding out I’m pregnant and moving forward with my life, while thinking, ‘My life could have been so different'” as she and Parker had wanted to have four children.

“I’ve felt every emotion under the sun,” she added. “I’m still getting my head around it but I’m so excited. And I know I’m putting myself out there, telling people. I just want everyone to be as happy as I am.”

The actress also said: “I’m just trying to find joy. I love my children – they’ve got me through the worst times. So I feel like I’ve been blessed with another.

“If I dwelled on everything that’s happened, I wouldn’t be here. Tom was my soulmate. I’m still angry he’s gone. But I can’t live in sadness. Tom wouldn’t want that.”

She also said that Parker’s mother Noreen “gave me her blessing instantly”.

Kelsey added: “She can’t wait to have another grandchild. All I care about is that both our families and Tom’s family are happy.

“Noreen is the most amazing lady. After Tom passed, she said to me, ‘As long as you’re happy Kels, whatever you do, we will always support you and be happy for you’. We’ve all been through so much together. But I’m here and bringing another baby into the world.”

Following Parker’s death, Kelsey has been organising charity football matches annually in his memory during the month of June, which raises money for a brain tumour charity.

The Parkers – who let cameras into their lives for Channel 4’s Tom Parker: Inside My Head, a documentary following the star’s life after his diagnosis – married in 2018.

Aurelia Rose was born in 2019 and Bodhi was born in 2020.