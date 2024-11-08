Kenney Jones, former drummer of The Who and Small Faces, has announced the passing of his son Jesse.

The drummer, who replaced Keith Moon in The Who line-up in 1978, shared the heartbreaking news with fans on Thursday, November 7. In a post on Facebook, Jones said: "It is with a broken heart that I share the devastating news that my son Jesse has passed.

"I don’t have the words right now to fully express how I am feeling. But I want to thank you all for your kind wishes at this indescribably painful time and ask for continued love, respect and privacy as we try to navigate this profound loss as a family."

Jesse’s cause of death has not been confirmed. Fans of Jones have sent tributes and condolences to the rock drummer.

One fan said: "He was a beautiful soul and loved by many. Condolences to all family and friends, RIP Jess,” while another added: “I’m utterly saddened by this Kenney. Jesse was one of life’s colourful characters, the world will be less without him. My thoughts and love remain with you and the family through this dreadful time.”