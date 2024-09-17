Kenny Hyslop dead: Simple Minds & Slik drummer dies aged 73 after 'long illness'
Ultravox singer Midge Ure shared the news on social media, describing the musician as an "old friend" who lived a lively life. While no cause of death has been revealed, it is understood Hyslop had been ill for some time.
Ure, currently in the US, posted on X (formerly Twitter): "Just about to board the British Airways flight from JFK and heard my old friend/Slik/Simple Minds drummer Kenny Hyslop has passed away. He lived a lively life! Huge condolences to his friends and family. He was much loved."
Hyslop, born in Helensburgh in 1951, played with several bands throughout his career, including Simple Minds, Slik (formerly Salvation), Set the Tone, The O’Clock Gang, and Big George and the Business. He joined Simple Minds in 1981 and played on the track "Promised You a Miracle," appearing in videos for hits like "Sweat in Bullet" and "Love Song."
In later years, Hyslop taught drumming at Carlton Studios in Glasgow and continued to produce music, sharing new work through Myspace.
Tributes have since poured in from his fans on X. One wrote: “Was lucky enough to spend 20 years in Kenny’s life as a drum “student”. We had some laughter…A real father type figure in my life and I’m 59!”
Another said: “Such very very sad news...remember like yesterday when he drummed for you at the Christmas Gift show at Wembley Arena back in December 1985…May God bless his soul & may he rest in eternal peace.”
