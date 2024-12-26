Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two popular Kick streamers faced a terrifying ordeal after being allegedly drugged during their 24/7 subathon in Medellín, Colombia on Christmas Day.

CaptainGee and CrisTravels were on the fifth day of their continuous live stream with less than 24 hours left on the timer when the incident took place. The streamers had been wandering the streets of Parque Lleras, quiet due to the holiday, when they encountered two women referred to as "freelancers."

The women agreed to join them back at their Airbnb for 300,000 Colombian Pesos (approximately £53). Describing the situation, X user @slattburgers who followed the event, tweeted: "This seemed like a Christmas miracle, but we all know if something seems too good to be true, it probably is."

Once at the Airbnb, one of the women began cleaning unprompted, while the other acted suspiciously, whispering and plotting out of view. Eventually, they offered drinks to the men. Highlighting the danger, the user said: "This is a huge red flag in any city around the world, especially in Medellín, which is notorious for drugging tourists."

The drug suspected in this case is Scopolamine, a substance commonly used in Colombia to incapacitate victims. Known as "Devil's Breath," it causes memory loss, disorientation, and compliance, making it a tool for criminals targeting unsuspecting individuals.

CaptainGee soon began to feel unwell and suspected he had been drugged, telling viewers, "Chat, I’m drunk, and they drugged me." CrisTravels, however, dismissed the warning, believing it was just the effects of alcohol.

As the stream progressed, the situation deteriorated. The women began sabotaging the live feed, with one seen unplugging the equipment. Viewers observed both streamers displaying symptoms consistent with Scopolamine’s effects, described as being in a trance-like state. "Victims often describe situations in which they were conscious yet highly compliant," the tweet explained.

In one unsettling moment, a drink mixed in the bathroom was consumed by CrisTravels, who reacted unpleasantly. Shortly after, both streamers appeared half-conscious, leading viewers to fear for their safety. The last moments of the stream showed both men seemingly under the women’s control.

Fortunately, their Airbnb host and local police intervened, arriving at the scene. "While I was typing this, I was informed that their Airbnb host arrived with the police," the user shared. "Both CaptainGee and CrisTravels are alive and well, just confused as to what happened." The two are now recovering, while authorities investigate the incident.

The user concluded: “Stay vigilant and never let your guard down, especially when traveling.”

What is Scopolamine?

According to WebMD, Devil's Breath, also known as scopolamine or hyoscine, is a tropane alkaloid that's used to treat various medical issues like nausea, vomiting, motion sickness, and even muscle spasms. All alkaloids are organic and naturally occurring compounds with at least one nitrogen atom, and tropane alkaloids (TAs) are specific a class of alkaloids that contain over 200 known compounds and form a tropane ring system.

There are three major groups of TAs, and each one has this tropane ring structure including cocaine, hyoscyamine and scopolamine and calystegines. Cocaine, as well as hyoscyamine/scopolamine, can pass through the blood-brain barrier and cause dose-dependent hallucination and psychoactive effects. Conversely, calystegines are newly discovered TAs that have not been shown to have the same effect, though not enough research has been done to confirm this.

Devil’s Breath is scopolamine in powdered form. While scopolamine is sometimes used in the medical community to treat postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV) and motion sickness, it also has dangerous potential side effects and a history of criminal uses. In various parts of the world, criminals use scopolamine-rich seeds to incapacitate their victims.