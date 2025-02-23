Musician Kid Rock has split from his fiancée of seven years | Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Singer and musician Kid Rock has reportedly split from his fiancée after the couple were engaged for seven years.

The 54-year-old musician - whose real name is Robert Ritchie - had been engaged to Audrey Berry for seven years, but insiders have told Us Weekly magazine that the couple split some time ago.

One source told the outlet that the 'Born Free' singer has moved on, while a second insider explained the pair had called off their romance late last year.

The news comes weeks after Kid Rock - who was previously married to Pamela Anderson and also has 31-year-old son Robert Jr. from a previous relationship - was spotted getting into a cab with Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert in Washington DC at around 2.30am, while TMZ reported the congresswoman was "transfixed" by the singer at an inauguration party for President Donald Trump.

The 'All Summer Long' hitmaker was first romantically linked to Audrey in 2011 and popped the question in April 2017, but largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

He previously told Piers Morgan: “This is somebody who is not a celebrity. It can really be a tough thing to deal with.

“I’m thinking of somebody else, trying not to be so selfish.”

But he previously referenced his then-partner when discussing how "lucky" he has been in his life.

He told Hook + Barrel magazine in 2021: “Every day I pinch myself. I give many, many thanks. I do give a lot of attribution to the hard work that I’ve put in, but at the end of the day, I’ve been a very lucky person.

"My fiancée, Audrey, says I have a golden horseshoe up my a**. I don’t take anything for granted, and I think that’s because it took me so long in the trenches to make it, and I worked so hard, but there’s no question I give thanks every day to the position I’m in.”

And the 'Bawitdaba' singer told how the pair had a shared love of hunting.

He said: “I’ve really gone to a lot of bird hunting, a lot of ducks and a lot of doves, but my favourite time of the year is the fall when I can go up to Montana and run the mountains for elk. There’s something so rewarding about it.

"She took right to [deer hunting], but I’m too impatient. I get anxious, and if I see a monster 10-pointer, and he’s 180 yards away, and I’ve got a compound bow, I’m just p***** off.

“People say they do it for the adrenaline rush or whatever, but I get that every time I step onto the stage. When I’m hunting, I want to get something.”