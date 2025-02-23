Netflix has made a shock decision to axe one of its dramas despite its global success.

Territory, a modern Australian-made Western, will not be returning for a second season after Netflix pulled the plug on the show. The six-episode series was a huge hit when it landed on the streaming platform last October, quickly climbing into the top 10 in 74 countries.

It even topped Netflix’s worldwide charts over a four day period according to FlixPatrol, sparking comparisons to major hits like Yellowstone and Succession. Mindhunter’s Anna Torv and Home and Away actress Phillipa Northeast starred in the series, which followed a family’s brutal battle for control of a sprawling outback cattle station.

The Sydney-based producers have now confirmed that the show will not be renewed. Users reacted on social media, with one posting: "Netflix just dropped a new series called Territory that’s basically Yellowstone."

A reviewer from Screenhub described the drama as "a high-stakes saga of a family in turmoil, with all the expected plotting, scheming, back-biting and occasional passionate embracing." They added: "It’s a freewheeling place where anything can happen, especially with these conniving characters.

“The sense that there’s a surprise around every corner helps Territory come across as more than just another scheming family saga." Filming took place in breathtaking locations including Tipperary Station, Kakadu National Park, and parts of South Australia.