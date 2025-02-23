A British man has been left with life-changing injuries and is currently in a coma following an 'unprovoked' assault while on holiday in Spain.

Retired carpenter Marshall Latham was punched as he was walked back to his apartment in Caleta, Fuerteventura on December 10 last year. After being punched Latham hit his head on the ground and became unconscious.

Doctors have warned that the 68-year-old, from, Nantwich, Cheshire, has a traumatic brain injury he is unlikely to recover from and may never 'walk or talk again.' After being transferred to a hospital in Gran Canaria he had part of his skull removed, a tracheotomy, a drain on his brain to help ease pressure and he suffered pneumonia twice.

Another British man has been arrested over the incident. The man is said to have been held as he tried to board a flight to Glasgow.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has confirmed it is supporting Latham's family. Friend Neil Cooper has set up a GoFundMe campaign to support Latham.

It says: “He is still fighting despite us being told, not once, but twice, that we need to go and say our goodbyes because the medical staff didn't think he would make it through the night. We want to bring Marsh's attacker to justice and although this won't change his medical situation, it will allow his friends and family to know that the person who did this has to face the consequences of their actions. Marsh didn't ask for this, he certainly didn't deserve this and it was just a case of him being in the wrong place at the wrong time which has caused him to be in this situation.”

The online appeal has currently raised £8,864 of its £20,000 target with more than 170 donations. Local councillor Allen Gage said in a social media post: “We need justice.

“A much cherished friend of mine, a gentleman that would give you the shirt from his back was sadly attacked and put in a coma while in Spain just before Christmas. He literally crossed the road to help someone out - no surprise there. Mr Marshall Latham, 'Marsh' to his friends, continues to fight on in a coma.

“A community fundraiser has been launched to pursue civil justice. Thanks to all those who have contributed.”