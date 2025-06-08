The sister of late South Korean model and reality star Kim Jong-suk has urged the public to stop spreading false claims linking him to a tragic incident in Hanam, Gyeonggi-do, as his funeral was held on June 6.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rumours had circulated online alleging that Kim was the man involved in a reported assault and subsequent rooftop death in the city, claims his family has categorically denied.

In a statement posted to social media, Kim’s older sister condemned the speculation and misinformation that has followed the 29-year-old’s sudden death earlier this week. “We are in the middle of funeral preparations, overwhelmed and heartbroken,” she wrote. “But I’m seeing so many baseless and false claims spreading across online communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She explained that the family had initially refrained from responding out of respect, “hoping Jong Suk could rest in peace,” but that the misinformation had now gone “too far.”

“I’ve requested the removal of these articles. We will soon release a summary of the police recording and a statement from the friend who was with him at the time,” she continued, adding that the family plans to report defamatory posts through the cyber investigation team.

“The bereaved families are suffering a lot because Jong Suk is being misrepresented… It’s not true,” she wrote, reaffirming her commitment to protecting her brother’s memory and dignity. Malicious postings will be reported.”

The sister of late South Korean model and reality star Kim Jong-suk has urged the public to stop spreading false claims linking him to a tragic incident in Hanam, Gyeonggi-do, as his funeral was held on June 6. | Kim Jong-suk

Kim Jong-suk’s social media accounts have been made private at the request of his grieving family. His funeral was held on Thursday morning in Hanam-si, Gyeonggi Province. His final resting place is at Yanggu Memorial Park, following services at the Chuncheon Rest Center.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kim rose to fame as a model starting in 2014 and gained popularity online and through his work with men’s cosmetic brand DASHU. In 2022, he appeared on the tvN reality show Skip Dating, hosted by Yoo Jae-suk, Jeon So-min, and Nuksal.

Tributes have continued to pour in since his death. A close friend wrote: “It’s hard to believe I’ll never see your smiling face again. Every warm word we exchanged, every moment we spent together, was a blessing.”