South Korean model and reality TV star Kim Jong-suk has died at the age of 29.

Hamily has issued a public plea for people to stop spreading rumours about the circumstances of his sudden passing after his death was confirmed earlier this week. The cause of death has not been made public.

His older sister took to social media on Thursday to address what she described as “absurd” and false claims circulating online. “We are in the middle of funeral preparations, overwhelmed and heartbroken,” she wrote. “But I’m seeing so many baseless and false claims spreading across online communities.”

She said the family had initially chosen not to respond to the speculation out of respect, “hoping Jong Suk could rest in peace,” but the misinformation had now gone “too far.”

“I’ve requested the removal of these articles. We will soon release a summary of the police recording and a statement from the friend who was with him at the time,” she said, adding that the family plans to report defamatory content through the cyber investigation team. Kim’s social media account has since been made private at the family’s request.

Kim began his career in 2014 as a model for an online shopping mall and later gained popularity through social media, modelling for brands such as men’s cosmetics label DASHU. He recently appeared on the 2022 dating show Skip Dating on tvN, hosted by Yoo Jae-suk, Jeon So-min, and Nuksal, and had been exploring further work in entertainment.

Tributes have poured in since the news of his death. A close friend posted: “It’s hard to believe I’ll never see your smiling face again. Every warm word we exchanged, every moment we spent together, was a blessing.”

Kim’s sister reiterated her intention to protect her brother’s memory and dignity: “The bereaved families are suffering a lot because Jong Suk is being misrepresented… It’s not true.” She ended her post with a warning that “malicious postings will be reported.”

Kim’s funeral held on the morning of June 6 in Hanam-si, Gyeonggi Province. His final resting place is at Yanggu Memorial Park, following services at the Chuncheon Rest Center.