Kim Sae-ron’s final project before her death, the film Guitar Man, has released a new video featuring the late actress.

Guitar Man tells the story of an underground band navigating the highs and lows of their journey after recruiting a new singer and guitarist, played by Lee Sun Jung. On April 28, an original soundtrack (OST) video was released for the project, featuring Kim Sae-ron in her role.

The late actress had completed filming for two projects, Guitar Man and Everyday We Are, before her tragic death at the age of 24. Guitar Man was reportedly wrapped filming in November 2024. The production team recently unveiled the music video for its main OST, A World Without Pain, a track written and composed by Sun Jung, who also co-directed and produced the film.

Guitar Man follows the story of a talented guitarist who joins an underground band named Volcano and develops a complex relationship with the female lead, Yoo Jin, portrayed by Sae-ron. In the newly released 4-minute and 27-second music video for A World Without Pain, Sae-ron is seen portraying a wide range of emotions, including happiness, sorrow, and satisfaction.

Following the release, director Sun Jung shared his memories of working with the actress. He said: “She brought so much bright energy and passion to the set. I truly hoped for her to make a grand comeback." Reflecting on the OST’s title, he added: "I wish she finds happiness in a world without pain, just like the title of the OST."

Lee also confirmed that all revenue from the Guitar Man OST would be donated to the Korea Life Respect Hope Center, saying: "All revenue from the Guitar Man original soundtrack will be donated to the Korea Life Respect Hope Center."

Guitar Man is expected to be released in theatres at the end of May 2025, with fans eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see Kim Sae-ron’s final performance.

After her passing, actor Kim Soo Hyun faced public backlash amid allegations that he had dated Sae-ron while she was still a minor. Although Soo Hyun addressed the accusations during an emotional March 31 press conference, stating, "I did not date the deceased when she was a minor," and asserting that claims involving financial extortion and responsibility for her death were "not true", the scandal has continued to spark heated discussions online.

Sae-ron, once regarded as one of South Korea’s most promising young actresses, was found dead at her apartment February 16, also happened to be Soo Hyun’s birthday.