Kim Soo Hyun’s agency has announced it is taking legal action against ‘malicious’ online posts, ‘false’ information, and ‘defamatory’ content targeting the popular South Korean actor.

Soo Hyun, 37, has been embroiled in a controversy after being accused of having dated late actress Kim Sae-ron while she was still a minor, with a 12-year age gap, and his agency is alleged to have attempted to extort money from her following her DUI incident.

These claims intensified after Sae-ron’s death on February 16, also his birthday, triggering public backlash. In a press conference on March 31, the Queen of Tears actor held an emotional press conference to address allegations concerning his past relationship with Sae-ron.

During the 40-minute conference, Soo Hyun admitted to a past relationship with her but firmly denied that it occurred while she was a minor. He said: "I did not date the deceased when she was a minor. The claim that I ignored her and that she made the tragic decision to end her life because of my management company pushing her to pay her debt back is not true."​

He also addressed the release of alleged KakaoTalk messages by Sae-ron's family, asserting that they were fabricated. "There are too many errors in these messages for them to have been written by the deceased," he said.

Explaining his silence, he said: "I consider myself a coward. I always seemed preoccupied with protecting what I had. I couldn’t even trust the kindness shown to me, and I was always afraid of losing something, of being harmed, so I was busy running away and denying things..I have done what I have done. I will take any criticism for that. But the things I haven’t done, I haven’t done. I want to clear my name. I will not ask for trust, I will prove it."​

Despite his explanation, attacks against him persisted. And now, his agency, Gold Medalist said it is taking legal action following accusations levelled against the actor.

The agency said: “Recently, malicious posts, comments, and false facts about our artist Kim Soo Hyun have been spread indiscriminately online. In particular, groundless and speculative posts and unconfirmed claims have been repeatedly posted, giving the public a false impression and damaging the artist’s reputation.”

The statement confirmed that Gold Medalist filed a formal complaint with authorities on April 14 under the Information and Communications Network Act, following reports from fans and the agency’s own monitoring efforts.

“Malicious slander, false information, personal attacks, and sexual harassment are rampant on online community boards and social media and should not be taken lightly,” the agency added.

The company also addressed the growing issue of “cyber wreckers”, anonymous users who create fake news and videos to spread false claims.

“The ‘cyber wrecker,’ who uses anonymity to create fake news and produce videos, is also a serious issue. As the ‘cyber wrecker’s’ identity has been revealed and legal action is being taken, we will also take strong action on overseas platforms such as YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) with our overseas legal representatives.”

Gold Medalist concluded by stating that it will continue to pursue further legal action against defamatory posts to protect Soo Hyun’s image. “We will continue to file additional lawsuits against malicious posts that defame our artist’s image and do our best to protect the artist’s rights with strong legal action. Thank you.”

Soo Hyun’s scandal has triggered a petition, named Kim Soo Hyun Prevention Act, calling for the legal age of statutory rape in South Korea to be raised from 16 to 19 has surpassed the threshold required for it to be submitted to the National Assembly.

The petitioner claimed that current South Korean law makes it difficult to prosecute certain sexual offences involving minors, stating that Soo Hyun’s case “could not be punished legally with the current laws.” The proposal aims to strengthen protections for minors by increasing the statutory rape age to 19.

According to Korean law, South Koreans attain adulthood at 19. Meanwhile, the age of consent is 16, meaning anyone engaging in sexual intercourse with an underage individual aged 13 and 16, or indulging in intimate acts with those under 13 is considered rape.