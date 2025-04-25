Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Irish rap group Kneecap has issued a defiant public statement following a wave of backlash sparked by their remarks at Coachella condemning what they described as the “ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people.”

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the Belfast-based trio claimed they are being targeted by a “coordinated smear campaign” in response to their political stance and growing influence.

“Since our statements at Coachella — exposing the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people — we have faced a coordinated smear campaign,” the group wrote. “For over a year, we have used our shows to call out the British and Irish governments' complicity in war crimes.”

Kneecap stated that the backlash, particularly from the United States, is rooted in “deliberate distortions and falsehoods,” and added that they are “taking action against several of these malicious efforts.”

They stressed that their criticism is focused on government actions and not religion, writing: “We do not give a f*ck what religion anyone practices. We know there are massive numbers of Jewish people outraged by this genocide just as we are.”

The group further asserted: “The reason Kneecap is being targeted is simple — we are telling the truth, and our audience is growing. Those attacking us want to silence criticism of a mass slaughter. They weaponize false accusations of antisemitism to distract, confuse, and provide cover for genocide.”

DJ Provai from Kneecap performs onstage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Kneecap’s statement also denounced what they called “media spin” and reaffirmed their solidarity with Palestinians, referencing civilian deaths in Gaza: “Our only concern is the Palestinian people — the 20,000 murdered children and counting.”

The band concluded said: “The young people at our gigs see through the lies. They stand on the side of humanity and justice. And that gives us great hope. Kneecap ❤️”

Kneecap drew international attention on April 18 after projecting pro-Palestinian messages during their Coachella set, including: “Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people,” and “F** Israel. Free Palestine.”* The display sparked backlash, including calls from public figures such as Sharon Osbourne for the group’s US work visas to be revoked.

The band is also under a police investigation over a video reportedly taken at a London gig in November, which appears to show a member of the group shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” on stage, while a Hezbollah flag is displayed at the Kentish Town Forum.

Both Hamas and Hezbollah are proscribed terrorist organisations in the UK, and it is a criminal offence to express support for them.