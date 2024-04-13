Kris Jenner’s sister Karen Hougton’s cause of death revealed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kris Jenner’s younger sister Karen Houghton’s cause of death has now been revealed. Karen Hougton was 65 when she unexpectedly passed away on March 18 at the age of 65. Karen, who was the youngest daughter of Mary Jo ‘M.J.’ Shannon and Robert Houghton, was cremated following her passing.
When Karen Houghton passed away, Kris paid tribute to her on her social media and said on X, formerly known as twitter that “Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so, so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter.” Kris also wrote that “She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together.”
Karen Houghton’s only daughter, Natalie Zettel, took to Instagram to share her thoughts about her late mothers. Natalie wrote that “You were my best friend, my everything.” She went on to say that her mother was “the best mother a daughter could ever ask for and I’m so grateful to have had a mother like you.”
TMZ have now discovered that Karen Houghton has passed away due to heart issues. TMS reported that they “obtained a copy of the document which lists Karen’s official cause of death as cardiac arrest and sudden cardiac arrhythmia. It also notes Type 2 diabetes as a secondary underlying cause. The docs also say Karen had bipolar disorder, and was cremated following her death on March 19.”
Karen Hougton was three years younger than Kris Jenner and the sisters grew up in San Diego with their mother MJ after she divorced Robert Hougton. Although the siblings had a complicated relationship, Kris was reportedly very upset following her sister’s death.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.