Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kris Jenner's sister, Karen, has died aged 65. Paying tribute to her 'beautiful' sister, Kris said Karen died on Monday (January 19) 'unexpectedly'. Her cause of death is still unknown.

According to TMZ, Karen was reported as deceased to San Diego County officials in San Marcos, California. Although the exact circumstances of her death are unclear, the gossip outlet said county officials are attributing her death to natural causes for now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen was Kris's only sister to parents Mary Joe 'MJ' Shannon and Robert Houghton. She was born three years after Kris and the sisters grew up in San Diego together, living predominantly with their mum after her divorce from Houghton.

Heartbroken Kris posted a moving tribute to her sister on Instagram, saying: "It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly.

The sister of Kris Jenner, Karen, has died aged 65

"My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time. Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny.

"She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter. She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister."

Despite the Kardashians' very public life, Karen has not played a major role in their reality TV fame. Karen also hasn't been spotted with the family in recent years, having kept a low profile out of the limelight. She worked as a part-time nurse and an author before her death.