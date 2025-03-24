Kyle Walker’s estranged wife Annie Kilner has been fined for being on her phone while behind the wheel - and could be banned from driving altogether.

At Chester Magistrates' Court today (March 24) Kilner pleaded guilty after being spotted using her mobile phone while driving last summer. Police stopped her in Cheshire at around 8.30 pm on June 8 last year, as Walker was preparing to leave for the Euros with the England squad.

The court heard that Kilner, 32, was on her way to pick up their four children when officers spotted her with one hand on the wheel and the other holding her phone. She was driving a £70,000 Mercedes-Benz when she was pulled over.

She was set to go on trial but instead pleaded guilty through her barrister, Nick Ross, without attending the court in-person.

In addition to the fine, magistrates added three penalty points to her licence. The charge reported that she was “in such a position that she could not have proper control of the car.” A separate charge of using a phone while driving was withdrawn.

Magistrates' bench chair Jean Bamford ordered Kilner to pay £198 in fines, £400 in court costs, and a £79 victim surcharge.

The court also heard that Kilner already had six points on her licence from previous traffic offences, including exceeding a 30mph limit and failing to obey a traffic signal. If she reaches 12 points, she could face an outright driving ban.