The Murdoch family has reportedly reached a deal on who will control their media empire.

The hit HBO television series Succession had many worldwide fans and the drama focused on the Roy family, their media conglomerate Waystar Roy Co. and in particular their formidable patriarch Logan Roy (played by Brian Cox). As Logan Roy began to decline in health, the viewers were drawn into the battle amongst his children Kendall (played by Jeremy Strong), Roman (played by Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (played by Sarah Snook), battle to take control.

The Roy family may have been fictitious but there seemed to be many similarities between them and a real-life family, the Murdochs. In 2023, Jesse Armstrong, the Succession creator finally addressed whether the family were behind the show’s inspiration and at the Edinburgh TVB Festival revealed that the show’s script in its first form was about Rupert Murdoch.

Jesse Armstrong said: “I wrote a script about Rupert Murdoch and his family- the real people, which was the predecessor. He also said: “A distinct entity ended up a sort of screenplay that started at Channel 4 as a sort of docu-drama and it evolved into a sort of screenplay.”

Jesse also revealed that after originally stopping work on the script, he began working on what he thought was a “really great idea” that eventually became Succession.

Whilst the Roy siblings battled it out, the same appeared to be the same when it came to the Murdoch children trying to take control of Rupert Murdoch’s media empire. However, it would appear that the ‘battle’ has come to an end as it has been revealed that a deal has reportedly been made where Lachlan Murdoch will take control of the empire, which includes The Wall Street Journal and Fox News.

According to Sky News, “Under the deal, Rupert’s children, James Murdoch, Elisabeth Murdoch and Prudence MacLeod will sell their personal holdings in Fox and News Corp over a period of six months. In return, they are each expected to receive about $1.1bn (£810m) in proceeds, according to a source.”

Who is Rupert Murdoch’s eldest child?

Rupert Murdoch’s eldest child is Prudence Murdoch MacLeod and is known as Prue. She was born in 1958 in Australia from his first marriage to Patricia Booker, an airline hostess; they were divorced by 1967. She was previously married to hedge fund manager Crispin Odey and married Alasdair MacLeod in 1989, the couple have three children: James, Angus and Clemintine.

Who are Rupert Murdoch’s other children?

Rupert Murdoch’s daughter Elizabeth was the first child born to his second wife, Anna. Lachlan Murdoch was Anna’s first son, and was born in 1971. Rupert and Anna’s second son and third child, James was born in 1972.

Grace Murdoch is the first child born to Rupert Murdoch and his wife Wendi Deng, she was born in 2001, Chloe Murdoch is the second child born to Rupert and Wendi and was born in 2003.

How many times has Rupert Murdoch been married?

Rupert Murdoch has been married five times, his first wife was Patricia Booker, his second wife was Anna Murdoch Mann, his third wife was Wendi Deng, his fourth wife was Jerry Hall and his fifth wife is Elena Zhukova, she is the mother of Dasha, who was previously married to former Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich.

Lachlan Murdoch is married to British-born Australian model and actress Sarah O’Hare, the couple have two sons and one daughter.

According to Forbes, Rupert Murdoch and his family are worth $24.4B.