Larry Tamblyn, the founding member and keyboardist of the influential 1960s garage rock band The Standells, has died at the age of 82.

Tamblyn was best known for his work with The Standells, whose biggest hit, Dirty Water, released in 1966, became a lasting anthem for the city of Boston and is still played after Boston Red Sox victories. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Born into a family of Hollywood talent, Larry Tamblyn was the brother of actor Russ Tamblyn, who received an Academy Award nomination for his role in Peyton Place (1957) and went on to star as Riff in West Side Story (1961). He was also the uncle of actress Amber Tamblyn, 41, known for The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and Two and a Half Men.

The Standells were formed in Los Angeles in 1962 with Larry Tamblyn on vocals and keyboards, Tony Valentino on guitar, Jody Rich on bass, and Benny King on drums. The group developed a gritty sound that earned them the label of “punk band of the 1960s,” influencing later acts such as the Sex Pistols and Ramones.

Before forming the band, Tamblyn had a career as a solo artist, recording several singles in the late 1950s and early 1960s, including Dearest, Patty Ann, This Is The Night, My Bride To Be, and Destiny on Faro and Linda Records.

Tamblyn's nephew, Dennis Tamblyn, paid tribute in a Facebook post, recalling a recent visit: “A few years ago, The Standells played at Hotel Congress here in Tucson and Larry stayed with me,” he wrote. “It was so great to hang out with him and catch up. He was still making music well into his later years. You will be missed, Uncle Larry.”

Tamblyn continued to perform and make music in the later stages of his life. In recent years, Dirty Water gained renewed recognition when it was adopted by Liverpool FC fans and played after matches, following the football club’s acquisition by the Boston Red Sox's ownership group.