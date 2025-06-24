In January 2025, an Australian influencer was charged with poisoning her baby daughter.

Following months of investigation, a 34-year-old mum influencer from Queensland was charged in January 2025 of poisoning her baby daughter to boost her online followers and elicit donations.

Queensland Police released a statement in January which read: “Morningside Child Protection and Investigation Unit (CPIU) have charged a woman with torture following extensive investigations into allegations of an infant being poisoned.

“It will be alleged between August 6 to October 15, 2024, a 34-year-old Sunshine Coast woman administered several unauthorised prescription and pharmacy medicines to a one-year-old girl, who was known to her, without medical approval.

“It will be further alleged the woman, disregarding medical advice, went to lengths to obtain unauthorised medicines, including old medicines for a different person available in their home.

“Later investigations are alleged to have uncovered the woman carefully concealed her continued efforts to administer the unauthorised medicines until the matter was detected and reported to police by medical staff from a hospital in Brisbane’s south while the child was admitted.

“While the child was being subject to immense distress and pain, it is alleged the woman filmed and posted videos of the child.

“It is alleged the content produced exploited the child and was used to entice monetary donations and online followers.

“On October 15, 2024, medical staff reported harm against the child to detectives.”

The statement went on to say that “Detective Inspector Paul Dalton said offences of this nature are abhorrent and CPIU detectives are committed to protecting children from harm and holding offenders to account.

“Working in CPIU we are too often faced with the worst offences against children,” he said.

“We will do everything in our power to remove that child from harm’s way and hold any offender to account.

“There is no excuse for harming a child, especially not a one-year-old infant who is reliant on others for care and survival.”

The influencer who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with torture, administering poison, making child exploitation material and fraud. Suspicions were raised by doctors in the previous October after the baby was admitted to hospital suffering a serious medical episode.

What’s the latest on the influencer accused of poisoning her baby?

According to 1News “Her solicitor, Matthew Cuskelly, appeared by phone and told magistrate Anthony Gett he was seeking a further adjournment.”

1News also reported that “The prosecutor did not oppose the adjournment and said there was further material to disclose involving DNA.

"It relates to a pill seized from the hospital that was sent for DNA testing and the interim report was returned, detecting the DNA of the defendant," the prosecutor said.”