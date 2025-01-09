Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lauren Laverne has hosted the BBC 6 Music Breakfast show for six years and took a break from her presenting duties last year after a cancer diagnosis.

In November of last year, Lauren Laverne revealed that she had been given the ‘all clear’ after taking a break from her BBC presenting duties after a cancer diagnosis. She has now revealed that she is quitting her BBC 6 Music Breakfast show after six years.

Lauren Laverne said: “As listeners will know, I had a really tough 2024 and worried at times that I wouldn’t be able to return to the station I love so much.

“It has been a huge honour (and so much fun) to host the Breakfast Show for six wonderful years, but it is time to pass the baton on, and to set my alarm a little later.”

Lauren Laverne also said: “During my recovery I learned all over again about the power of music, the people you surround yourself with and the emotional support and joy radio can provide.

“I’m so grateful to be able to get back to doing what I love and sharing those things with our brilliant listeners every day.”

After her successful cancer treatment, Lauren Laverne took to Instagram to and thanked the "brilliant medical teams who took such great care of me" and "the thousands of people who sent me such beautiful and encouraging messages".

Lauren Laverne revealed that her cancer was discovered "unexpectedly during a screening test" and went on to encourage anyone who was "avoiding a test or putting off an appointment" to get checked. Lauren Laverne also paid tribute to her family and said: "Most of all [thank you] to my family: my two astounding kids and especially my husband Graeme, who was absolutely extraordinary throughout."

Who is replacing Lauren Laverne?

Lauren Laverne, who also hosts Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, is not leaving the station but will take over the mid-morning slot. Nick Grimshaw has been looking after the BBC 6 Music Breakfast show since August and will be Lauren’s permanent replacement.

The mid-morning slot is currently presented by Mary Anne Hobbs who is set to take a sabbatical from the station and return with a new show later in the spring.