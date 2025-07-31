A ‘legendary’ Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt star has died at the age of 41, just months after telling his fans he had been being diagnosed with cancer.

Oliver Geddes, known as Oli, died earlier this week. He had informed his fans that he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer just two months ago.

Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday May 21, Oli wrote to his 18,000 fans: “ I don't really know where to start with this. Things have moved really really quickly. But it's reached a point where I feel I should share that I have cancer.

The sports star admitted his prognosis likely wasn’t good. “It's most likely terminal and I have maybe days, maybe weeks to live,” he said. “I'm going to try chemo, but my liver is basically nonfunctional at the moment and chemo with a non functioning liver could kill me. The plan is to start chemo on Friday.”

He shared the heartbreaking statement alongside a photo of him stood on a beach, next to a message he had written in the sand which read ‘life is hard’.

Oli’s death was revealed on Tuesday (July 29) by his girlfriend of eight years, Nadine Laarvrouw. Sharing a photo of the two where she was kissing her late boyfriend on the cheek as he beamed at the camera, she wrote: “My amazing and sweet Oli has passed away. My heart is shattered, but he told me he will be watching over me from a distance, just like his smile, which can light up a room from miles away.”

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt star Oliver Geddes has died of cancer. Photo by Instagram/@OliverGeddes. | Instagram/@OliverGeddes

Paying tribute to her late love, she went on: “His sense of humour can move mountains, and even after a devastating diagnosis, he faced everything with courage and grace. I am endlessly proud of the man I've loved for the past 8 years. Even during the hardest moments, he kept thinking about others. His strength, his kindness, and his spirit touched so many lives.

She continued: “Like his song says: “I owned every second that this world could give.. I saw so many places, the things that I did... Yeah, with every broken bone.. I swear I lived…” Oli truly lived. He took risks to follow his passion, he gave and received love deeply, and the impact he made is so clearly visible now and have been in the past weeks, in every message, every memory, every tear, every smile. Thank you for your love, babe. Forever proud of you. Always loving you babe.”

Many fans have commented on the post to leave their condolences and their own tributes. “Beautiful tribute, the world is better place because of Oli,” one person said.

A second wrote: “This hurts. Oli was an inspiration to so many, long before the cancer. I still use/teach half guard techniques from him. Rest in peace, king.” A third fan said: “Life can be so cruel and unfair. I‘m sorry for your loss. Rest easy Oli.” Many also referred to him as a “legendary” athlete.

Born in from London, Oli became well known in the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu scene as one of the most avid competitors in the United Kingdom, and even Europe. He is also recognised as being one of the black belts produced by three times open weight world champion Roger Gracie. Ten days before Oli’s death, he was awarded a fourth black belt by Roger.

Sharing a photo of the ocassion, Nadine said it was “a total surprise for him and such a well deserved one”. She added: “An incredible milestone that speaks volumes about his dedication, perseverance and love for Jiu-Jitsu.”

On Friday July 25, Oli had moved intoto a hospice after being told my medics that his treatment hadn’t worked and his tumour had grown not shrunk.